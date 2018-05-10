Funko Celebrates Their 20th Anniversary With the Bob’s Big Boy Pop That Started it All

Did you know that the very first bobblehead ever manufactured by Funko was based on the burger chain advertising icon Bob’s Big Boy? Well, it’s been 20 years since that bobblehead was first released, so Funko decided to celebrate the occasion with a brand new Pop version!

You can grab the new Bob’s Big Boy Bob Pop figure complete with 20th anniversary packaging right here while supplies last. It’s set to ship out in September 2018, but something tells me that collectors are going to scoop this one up big time. The only other Pop version of Bob’s Big Boy that Funko has released was a 2016 SDCC exclusive. These days, that figure can fetch well over $1000. From the official description:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Take a trip down Funko memory lane! In honor of the 20th anniversary of Funko Bob’s Big Boy gets a new take on a vaulted Pop! Bob is now featured in a new pose – proudly displaying his iconic checkered overalls! Shown with the 20th anniversary sticker this Pop! Ad Icon is a must have for any Funko collector!“

While you’re picking up the Bob’s Big Boy Funko Pop, you might want to add a few other things to your cart because Entertainment Earth has brought back their massive buy one, get one 50% off Funko sale for a very limited time. This is the best deal you’ll find on Funko for the entire year, because it isn’t limited to clearance-level Pop figures. They’ve opened up the sale to include the vast majority of their entire Funko lineup, which includes nearly 3000 figures. Even Entertainment Earth Funko exclusives, Previews Exclusives, and pre-order figures are fair game.

You can shop the entire Funko BOGO 50% off sale right here sorted by bestsellers. Use the checkboxes on the left to sort the figures by theme, character, and more (or just run a search). If you want to maximize the deal, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $79 or more.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.