Funko's Dark Nights: Metal Batman Murder Machine Exclusive Pop Figure is Live

Funko is nearing the end of their evil Batman Pop figure series based on the Dark Nights: Metal storyline. At the time of writing, five of Barbatos' six Dark Knights have been released in Pop figure form, with the latest being Batman of Earth -44 aka the Murder Machine.

The Murder Machine Batman Funko Pop is a Hot Topic exclusive that you can order right here for $12.50 while supplies last. If you're super lucky you'll get a glow-in-the-dark Chase variant (or you could just bite the bullet and grab the Chase directly here on eBay). With the release of Batman Murder Machine, here's how the Dark Knights Funko Pop situation stands currently:

In the Dark Nights: Metal storyline, the Jokerized Batman Who Laughs is the leader of the Dark Knights - a collection of evil versions of Batman that are tasked with spreading darkness throughout the Multiverse by their master Barbatos.

