McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse Dark Nights: Metal Merciless BAF Figures Are Live

Batman (Dark Nights: Metal) ($24.99): "As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City’s Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world’s greatest weapon against crime—the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority. He’s a master detective and an expert martial artist, but his greatest weapon is his mind. Batman has a plan for every occasion, as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Superman - The Infected ($24.99) "Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth’s yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. The Man of Steel is virtually invulnerable and has the powers of super-strength, super-speed, and flight. He also has enhanced senses, including heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, and super-breath. In order to infiltrate The Batman Who Laughs’ crew, Superman infects himself with the Super-Villain’s deadly nanotoxin and goes undercover as one of the infected."

Batman Who Laughs with Sky Tyrant Wings ($24.99): "Born from the nightmares of the Dark Multiverse, The Batman Who Laughs is a hybrid version of the Batman and The Joker from Earth -22. This twisted version of Batman was created when nanotoxins from The Joker’s heart were released into Bruce Wayne’s bloodstream, causing the Dark Knight’s perfect mind to merge with the warped psyche of the Clown Prince of Crime. He soon became part of an attempt to plunge the entire Multiverse into ultraviolence, chaos, and utter darkness. "

Robin of Earth-22 ($24.99): "Hailing from Earth -22, this is one of three young boys who were infected by the absolutely nightmarish Batman Who Laughs to become his own band of twisted Robins. Kept on a chainlink leash, this sinister sidekick follows the evil Dark Knight’s bidding, fighting tooth and claw alongside the other Robins to take down any enemy. Features randomly assorted heads sculpted with 3 unique expressions. Find all 3 to build your own Crow army!"

