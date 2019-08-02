Funko Brings Back Good Luck Troll Dolls As Pop Figures With Actual Hair

Remember Good Luck Troll Dolls with the crazy, colorful hair? The toys were big in the ’90s but were also popular on and off going all the way back to the ’60s. In recent years, Troll Dolls have been the subject of animated films from Dreamworks with 2016’s Trolls and the upcoming sequel Trolls World Tour, which is set to hit theaters on April 17th, 2020. Now, the toys are set to make a comeback, and there’s only one company for the job – Funko.

Indeed, Good Luck Trolls are back as Pop figures, and Funko’s keeping their signature “real” hairstyle intact. The first wave of Funko Pop Trolls include Teal Troll, Rainbow Troll, Pink Troll and Orange Troll, and they’re all available to pre-order right here. Look for a Yellow Troll as a Funko web exclusive and a Blue Troll as a Barnes & Noble exclusive in the coming months.

On a related note, Funko opened up pre-orders for their new Funkoverse strategy board game lineup at Gen Con 2019 yesterday. The first wave of games includes 3-inch Pop figures of characters from DC Comics, Harry Potter, Rick and Morty, and The Golden Girls in packs of two and four. These sets are playable as standalone games, or they can be combined. Each character has their own unique abilities, and it will be your job to come up with a strategy to best utilize these abilities to emerge victorious in a head-to-head Pop battle across four game scenarios.

Note that the 3-inch Pops figures are exclusive to Funkoverse sets, which might be enough of an excuse for collectors to pick them up. You can pre-order the entire Funkoverse collection right here with shipping slated for October.

