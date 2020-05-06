Funko Launches Monster Hunter Stories: Ride On Pop Figures

Monster Hunter Stories: Ride On is an anime television series based on Capcom's Monster Hunter franchise - specifically the Monster Hunter Stories RPG released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2016. The show's 75 episode run currently streams in the U.S. here on Funimation, and Funko finally got around to producing a series of Pop figures for fans.

The Monster Hunter Stories: Ride On Funko Pop wave includes Lute with Navirou, Ratha, Avinia, and Frostfang. Pre-orders are currently live here at Pop In a Box and are expected to arrive here at Entertainment Earth at some point today, May 6th. If you're unfamiliar with the series, a description is available below.

"Based on Capcom’s hit franchise, Monster Hunter, an exciting new anime comes from the creative minds behind Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. In a world where people and monsters are at odds, some learn to coexist. Known as Riders, they awaken the powers of monsters and live alongside them in secrecy. Now, one young boy journeys to find his own companion and become the world’s greatest Rider."

On a related note, Funko has released several Dragon Ball Z Shenron Pop figure variants, but their latest version is the biggest to date. It measures a whopping 10-inches tall and features a metallic paint job that looks absolutely amazing based on the design featured here.

If you want to get your hands on one for your collection, head on over to Funimation and get your pre-order in. The metallic Shenron XL Pop is a Funimation exclusive that's listed for $39.99 with shipping slated for October 30th. While you're there you might want to take advantage of the 14-day free trial that Funimation is currently running on their streaming service. You can cancel before you pay, but in the meantime you'll get ad-free access to their entire library of anime, subs and dubs, simultaneous streams and more. The Plus and Plus Ultra tiers also offer free shipping on Funimation Shop items - like the Shenron Pop.

