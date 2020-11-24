Funko Star Wars Concept Series Ralph McQuarrie Pop Figures Are Live

Much of what we love about Star Wars is thanks to Ralph McQuarrie, the concept artist behind the look and feel of the Star Wars universe. Funko first paid tribute McQuarrie's work with series of Star Wars Celebration 2020 exclusives that included Luke Starkiller, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, and Boba Fett. Now they're back with a second round that includes an alternate Darth Vader, R2-D2, C-3PO, and Yoda.

Funko's Star Wars Concept Series Pop figures are all commons this time around, so there should be enough for every Star Wars fan and Funko Pop collector. Pre-order links for the new figures can be found below.

If you want to complete your Star Wars Concept Series Pop figure collection, the exclusives from Celebration 2020 can still be ordered here on eBay. The McQuarrie Pop figure collection is a real no-brainer for Funko, though it probably won't be a massive line based on the folllowing statement that Funko’s senior product designer Reis O’Brien made to Star Wars earlier this year regarding the design of the exclusive figures:

“It was a quite a challenge. There’s only so much McQuarrie art out there for these characters,” O’Brien says. “We had maybe five to eight really good, detailed paintings of characters that changed or never came to be, and then maybe a handful — 10, 12 — ink and watercolor sketches of characters, like variations of Vader’s helmet, for example. But other than that, we really didn’t have a lot to work with.”

