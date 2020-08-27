Funko Star Wars Celebration 2020 Pop Figure Exclusives Arrive Today

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim is the latest convention casualty of 2020, but the show rolls on for Funko who have lined up another virtual event to release their exclusive Pop figures. Below you'll find a complete breakdown of the Star Wars exclusive Pop figures that will be available, where you can get them (with and without convention stickers), and the times that they will be available.

The collection includes a series of Pop figures based on Ralph McQuarrie concept art (Luke Starkiller, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, and Boba Fett) along with a pair of premium Pops that celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back ("A Lesson in the Force" Yoda lifting Luke's X-Wing Deluxe and the 10-inch Stormtrooper).

If you want to try your luck getting randomly shipped 2020 Star Wars Celebration sticker (as opposed to the standard 2020 Galactic Convention shared exclusive sticker), you'll need to head on over to the Funko Shop at 11am PST (2pm EST) today, August 27th. However, given the massive problems that Funko has had with selling convention exclusives directly, and the randomness of the process, sticker hunters are generally much better off waiting for confirmed convention sticker Pops to hit eBay. If the sticker doesn't concern you, getting your Pops from the shared retailers below will be a much smoother process.

Note: We expect the retailers below to launch their Pop figures around 12am EST August 28th (9pm PST August 27th), with the exception of the two Funko Shop exclusives that will launch with the wave mentioned earlier. The retailer links won't go live until launch time. If they sell out, you can grab them via the corresponding eBay link.

You can take a closer look at the Star Wars Celebration 2020 / Virtual Con: Galactic Edition Pop figures in the gallery below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.