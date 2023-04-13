Funko Indiana Jones Pop Figures, Loungefly Bags, and Games Are On Sale Now

The upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the fifth and final movie in the franchise, closing the book the iconic character that Harrison Ford brought to life over 40 years ago. As you've seen from the trailers, the movie will turn back the clock in more ways than one. The same has been true of the Indiana Jones merch released thus far, as it has focused mostly on Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade with a Temple of Doom item or two mixed in. The same is true for the Funko Pops and Loungefly bags that fans can pre-order starting today.

Below you'll find the full Indiana Jones Funko Pop lineup followed by a gallery of images. Exclusives are highlighted. Hasbro also released their Star Wars Celebration Indiana Jones Adventure Series action figures today, and you can check those out here.

Indiana Jones Funko Pops:

Loungefly:

Loungefly Indiana Jones Raiders Mini-Backpack with Coin Purse ($90) – See at Loungefly

Loungefly Indiana Jones Raiders Wallet ($40) – See at Loungefly

Loungefly Indiana Jones Boulder Pin ($20) – See at Loungefly

Funko Games: