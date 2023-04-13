Funko Indiana Jones Pop Figures, Loungefly Bags, and Games Are On Sale Now

By Sean Fallon

The upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the fifth and final movie in the franchise, closing the book the iconic character that Harrison Ford brought to life over 40 years ago. As you've seen from the trailers, the movie will turn back the clock in more ways than one. The same has been true of the Indiana Jones merch released thus far, as it has focused mostly on Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade with a Temple of Doom item or two mixed in. The same is true for the Funko Pops and Loungefly bags that fans can pre-order starting today. 

Below you'll find the full Indiana Jones Funko Pop lineup followed by a gallery of images. Exclusives are highlighted. Note that US shipping is free on orders $59+ at Entertainment Earth using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. Links will be updated as the product goes live. Hasbro also released their Star Wars Celebration Indiana Jones Adventure Series action figures today, and you can check those out here

Indiana Jones Funko Pops: 

Loungefly: 

Funko Games: 

Raiders Indiana Jones with Idol / Diecast

Movie Moment Raiders Indy Boulder Scene

Raiders Indiana Jones

Raiders Indiana Jones with Jacket

Raiders Professor Indy

Raiders Marion Ravenwood

Raiders Arnold Toht

Temple of Doom Indiana Jones Lights and Sounds Pop

Temple of Doom Indiana Jones with Whip

Temple of Doom Indiana Jones in White Suit

Temple of Doom Short Round

Pop Ride Indy and Henry Jones Sr. On Bike

The Last Crusade Henry Jones Sr.

The Last Crusade Sallah

Loungefly Indiana Jones Raiders Mini-Backpack with Coin Purse

Indiana Jones Something Wild

Indiana Jones Cryptic

Indiana Jones Sands of Adventure

Indiana Jones Throw Me the Idol

