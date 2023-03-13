Indiana Jones Returns With 3 New LEGO Sets

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Indiana Jones is returning to movie theaters with The Dial of Destiny, and now we have an official look at his return to LEGO with three new sets based on iconic scenes from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Details about the sets can be found below, and you can expect to reserve your copies at 9pm PT / 12am ET on March 31st / April 1st via the included links.

77015 LEGO Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol ($149.99) / 1545 pieces - See at LEGO.com: The biggest release in the Indiana Jones LEGO lineup is based on the iconic opening scene from the Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. Features include minifigures of Indy, Satipo, Belloq and a Hovitos Warrior and "a plinth with 4 knobs that you can turn to lower and light up the idol, collapse a wall, swing Indiana Jones across a cavern, lower a trapdoor, and see Indy chased by a massive boulder."

77013 LEGO Indiana Jones Escape from the Lost Tomb ($39.99) / 600 pieces - See at LEGO.com: This playset is also inspired by the Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. You'll "help Indy search for the Ark of the Covenant in the snake infested Well of Souls and escape by climbing the massive Anubis statue and finding the hidden passage." Minifigures include Indiana Jones, Marion Ravenwood, Sallah, and a mummy. Plus, there will be plenty of snakes for Indy to freak out over.

77012 LEGO Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase ($34.99) / 387 pieces - See at LEGO.com: This set is based on Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. It includes a fighter plane with a propeller, 2 stud shooters and removable wings. Indy and his father Henry Jones Sr. will be riding in the vintage convertible car with a chest in the back that conteains an umbrella and a pistol.

Note that these sets were heavily leaked over the last week or so, and a Temple of Doom release was part of the lineup. Unfortunately, LEGO has decided to "consolidate" the launch to focus on these three sets. At this time, there is no official word on whether or not the set is cancelled or will simply launch at a later date. We also don't have any word on a Kingdom of the Crystal Skull set, but don't hold your breath on that one. We will be sure to keep you updated when new information becomes available. You can keep tabs on the latest LEGO releases right here.

What is Indiana Jones 5 about?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be directed by Logan's James Mangold. Specific plot details are currently unknown at this time. The cast also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), John Rhys-Davies ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), Shaunette Renee Wilson ("Black Panther"), Thomas Kretschmann ("Das Boot"), Toby Jones ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Oliver Richters ("Black Widow"), Ethann Isidore ("Mortel") and Mads Mikkelsen ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore").

"I don't really want to give them what they want to see," Ford said of the film in a 2020 interview. "I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is set to be released in theaters on June 30th..