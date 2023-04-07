New Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer Released at Star Wars Celebration

Just released at #StarWarsCelebration:



Watch the new trailer for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny, in theaters June 30. pic.twitter.com/yU8Yib7fnj — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) April 7, 2023

Star Wars Celebration isn't just about a galaxy far, far away, as Lucasfilm has also revealed the new Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer. The latest Celebration convention kicked off with a full studio showcase from Lucasfilm and while announcements were made about Star Wars, they couldn't let the fifth and final Indiana Jones movie starring Harrison Ford go without any fanfare. Fans likely should have expected that an Indiana Jones 5 trailer would have arrived as this week we got confirmation that the new film will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Knowing that Disney and Lucasfilm are prepping for the film's debut, a fresh trailer is very welcome news. Check out the new Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer here.

The first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was released last year at D23, premiering at the fan event ahead of a world premiere online. We're only six weeks away from the film's world premiere though, so new footage of Harrison Ford in action is something that Disney would need to release sooner rather than later. "In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director's Fortnite," director James Mangold said in a statement when Indiana Jones 5's premiere was announced. "Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!"

Check out the new poster for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny, in theaters on June 30. pic.twitter.com/S2BL1N4YfW — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) April 7, 2023

Starring along with Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny are Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw (Jones' goddaughter), Antonio Banderas as Renaldo, John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Ethann Isidore (Mortel), and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as the film's big villain, Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi now working for NASA. Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18th before landing in theaters on June 30th.