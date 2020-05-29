GameStop is Basically Giving Away Overwatch Collectibles, Anime Exclusives, and More

There is a flash sale happening on collectibles at GameStop May 29th - 30th that is truly something to behold. It includes hundreds of Overwatch items mixed in with GameStop exclusive collectibles from franchises like My Hero Academia, Power Rangers, Dragon Ball Z, and more. The prices on some of this stuff are absolutely ridiculous. Here are a handful of examples:

You can shop the entire flash sale on GameStop collectibles right here while it lasts - which won't be long. The sale runs through tomorrow, May 30th but the best items will sell out long before then at these prices. Just keep in mind that shipping is free on orders over $35.

Speaking of deals on collectibles, Entertainment Earth is in the midst of a massive buy one, get one 50% off Funko Pop event that includes pretty much every kind of Pop figure imaginable. It's one of the biggest Funko Pop sales of the year, and you can learn all about it right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.