Ghost Ultimates Wave 3: Papa Emeritus III Figure Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Super7 has unveiled the third figure in their 7-inch Ultimates figure lineup inspired by the Swedish heavy metal band Ghost. Fittingly, the figure is Papa Emeritus III, who was was the third frontman as played by founding member Tobias Forge. Papa III was introduced in 2015 during the Meliora tour and served during the Meliora album and Popestar EP eras. The figure incorporates his "casual" attire and full vestment robe looks along with a ton of accessories. If you were wondering whether those accessories included a kazoo, you won't be disappointed. The full list includes the following:

Soft goods vestment robe

Microphone stand with removable mic

Thurible with real metal chains

2x Heads 1x Mitre head 1x Neutral head

17x Hands 1x Left kazoo hand 2x Fists (white gloves) 2x Fists (black gloves) 2x Gripping hands vertical (white gloves) 2x Gripping hands vertical (black gloves) 2x Gripping hands horizontal (black gloves) 2x Gripping hands horizontal (black gloves) 2x Open hands (white gloves) 2x Open hands (black gloves)



Pre-orders for the Ghost Ultimates Papa Emeritus III 7-Inch action figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $55 (free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. The figure might also pop up here on Amazon in at some point in the future. The figure is expected to arrive in March 2024, and you won't be charged until it's ready to go on tour to your doorstep.

Ghost is currently on tour in support of their fifth studio album, Impera. Ghost is also scheduled to headline several major festivals this year, including Rock in Rio and Download Festival.