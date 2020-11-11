Harry Potter Blu-rays and Books Get Huge Holiday Deals on Amazon

Harry Potter is part of every major Prime Day and Black Friday sale on Amazon, and they're bringing back two favorites for the 2020 holiday season. The first sale is on the Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray complete film collections, which include 8 and 16 discs respectively, with all 8 films and tons of bonus features. At the time of writing, the Harry Potter 8-film Collection in 4K Ultra HD is only $74.99 - a whopping 58% off. If a 4K upgrade isn't a priority, you can also get the 8-film Collection in 1080p Blu-ray for $26.99 - 46% off. Both of those prices are lower than they were for Prime Day last month.

There is also a huge sale happening on Harry Potter books and games thanks to Amazon's buy 2, get 1 free sale, which includes a wide range of items from movies to toys to home goods. Below you'll find a list of the top Harry Potter books and games that are currently eligible.

Harry Potter Prime Day Book Deals

How to Find More Harry Potter Prime Day Deals

You can highlight additional Harry Potter gifts in Amazon's buy 2, get 1 free sale by using the sale search bar. Note that titles might be added or removed at any time. You can also mix and match the Harry Potter titles with any other item in the sale.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.