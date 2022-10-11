Here Are The Best Prime Day Deals on LEGO Sets
Amazon's October Prime Day / Prime Early Access event is on, and it's a huge opportunity to score deals on gifts for the holidays. If LEGO is on your list, then there are some big discounts to be had on popular sets – and not all of them come from Amazon. Here's a breakdown of the biggest and best deals going for LEGO fans.
Amazon's official Prime Day sale on LEGO includes popular sets in categories like Star Wars, Super Mario, Marvel, Jurassic World and more. You can shop the entire collection right here while it lasts. Some highlights from the list include the following:
- LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter – 30% off
- LEGO Jurassic World Baryonyx Face Off: The Treasure Hunt – 39% off
- LEGO Super Mario Bowser's Airship Expansion Set – 30% off
- LEGO Star Wars Jedi & Clone Troopers Battle Pack – 30% off
LEGO Jurassic World Indoraptor Rampage at Lockwood Estate – 25% off
Naturally, many retailers are going head to head with Prime Day by offering their own sale events, and LEGO is no exception. Some of the best deals going on LEGO sets right now can be had right from the source. In addition to discounts, LEGO is offering double VIP points on all purchases through October 16th – including the brand new sets that launched earlier this month. Some highlights from LEGOs lineup of deals include:
- Optimus Prime – 20% off
- The Mandalorian Helmet - 20% off
- Dark Trooper Helmet - 20% off
- Hogwarts Magical Trunk – 20% off
- Camp Nou – FC Barcelona – 40% off
Finally, Walmart is offering Rollback deals on a wide range of LEGO sets during their own anti Prime Day event. You can shop them all right here, and some highlights include:
- LEGO Ideas Tree House – 30% off
- Disney Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse – 25% off
- Galaxy Explorer Building Set – 25% off
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child – 20% off
You check out all of Amazon's Prime Day deals right here. Stay tuned to our Gear section for more standout sales.