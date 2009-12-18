Here's Your Guide To New LEGO Sets Launching On October 1, 2022

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sandwiched in between Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 and New York Comic-Con 2022 is another LEGO launch event that kicks off on September 30th / October 1st at 9pm PST / 12 am EST. This event is smaller than some previous months, but it does include some big drops like the life-size Marvel Black Panther bust and The Mighty Bowser Super Mario set. Below you'll find a selection of some of the best new LEGO sets for October 2022 complete with product links. Note that we've included some pre-order options that go beyond October 1st.

Again, the LEGO sets listed below will go on sale beginning at 12am ET on October 1st (9pm PT 9/30) unless otherwise indicated. If you want to dive right in, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. You can take advantage of LEGO VIP offers by signing up for a free account right here.

New LEGO Sets for October 2022:

You can keep up with the latest and greatest LEGO product releases and news right here.