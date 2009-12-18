Here's Your Guide To New LEGO Sets Launching On October 1, 2022
Sandwiched in between Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 and New York Comic-Con 2022 is another LEGO launch event that kicks off on September 30th / October 1st at 9pm PST / 12 am EST. This event is smaller than some previous months, but it does include some big drops like the life-size Marvel Black Panther bust and The Mighty Bowser Super Mario set. Below you'll find a selection of some of the best new LEGO sets for October 2022 complete with product links. Note that we've included some pre-order options that go beyond October 1st.
Again, the LEGO sets listed below will go on sale beginning at 12am ET on October 1st (9pm PT 9/30) unless otherwise indicated. If you want to dive right in, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. You can take advantage of LEGO VIP offers by signing up for a free account right here.
New LEGO Sets for October 2022:
- LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser #7411 ($269.99) – Order at LEGO.com
- LEGO Black Panther Bust #76215 ($349.99) – Order at LEGO.com
- LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest #75331 ($599.99) – Order at LEGO.com (VIP orders begin on October 2nd / 3rd at 9pm PST / 12am EST / Sign up for VIP)
- LEGO The Office #21336 ($119.99) – Order at LEGO.com
- LEGO Holiday Main Street #10308 ($99.99) – Order at LEGO.com
- LEGO Black Panther – Shuri's Lab #76212 ($9.99) – Order at LEGO.com
- LEGO Avatar sets – Order at LEGO.com
You can keep up with the latest and greatest LEGO product releases and news right here.