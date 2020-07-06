Here's Where to Get Baby Yoda Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cereal First

On this past Star Wars Day, May 4th, General Mills teased the inevitable release of a cereal based on the wildly popular The Child (aka Baby Yoda) character from the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. General Mills has now revealed that the Baby Yoda cereal will be available in an exclusive 2-pack in July before a wider single pack release in August. Here's what you need to know to score this breakfast bounty...

The Baby Yoda Star Wars: The Mandalorian cereal features sweetened corn puffs with marshmallow bits shaped like Baby Yoda. A 2-pack will be available for a limited time priced at $5.98 exclusively at Sams Club in late-July before arriving at Walmart stores as a single pack in mid-August. That having been said, if you don't already have a Sam's Club membership, you can remedy that right here. Note that Plus members can shop in-store early if you're ridiculously serious about your cereal. If the Baby Yoda cereal becomes available online at Sam's Club, odds are you will find it right here.

In other Baby Yoda merch news, Geeki Tikis kicked off their official lineup of Star Wars: The Mandalorian tiki mugs with an exclusive that features The Child (aka Baby Yoda) sipping soup. They followed it up with the main collection which includes a tiki mug featuring Baby Yoda in a Force pose, the assassin droid turned hero IG-11, and The Mandalorian himself.

As with all Geeki Tikis mugs, The Mandalorian collection is made of hefty ceramic and is top shelf dishwasher and microwave safe. The Baby Yoda mug holds 16oz, the IG-11 mug holds 18oz, and the Mando Mug holds a whopping 20oz of your favorite summer beverage - or orange juice if you want to pair it with your Baby Yoda breakfast. Pre-order links for each mug can be found below with shipping slated for August.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Force Pose 16 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug ($19.99) - Order at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars: The Mandalorian IG-11 18 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug ($24.99) - Order at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mando 20 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug ($19.99) - Order at Entertainment Earth

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.