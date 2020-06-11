Star Wars: Baby Yoda Gets His Own Tiki Mug

When fans first met “Baby Yoda” in The Mandalorian, there was a mad dash to get any collectible celebrating the character that fans could, but with Disney wanting to keep details of the character a secret, there was nothing to be found. Luckily, now that the first season of the series has concluded, fans have a number of different options when it comes to celebrating the character, with Toynk Toys celebrating the character by giving him his own exclusive tiki mug. The collectible is not only useful, but also honors one of the more adorable moments from the series when Baby Yoda is seen innocently drinking from a bowl. The tiki mug is currently available for pre-order at Toynk (Exclusive) before it debuts in June.

Per Toynk, “The Force is strong with this little guy! ‘The Child’ – the adorable star of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian – is taking the world by storm! Now you can bring home the pint-sized galactic sensation with this collectible Geeki Tikis mug! The charming creature called The Child is many things: cute, curious, Force-sensitive, sleepy, and hungry. This Toynk exclusive Geeki Tikis mug design is inspired by The Child sipping soup from his bone broth bowl! Produced by Beeline Creative, Geeki Tikis is the only line of drinkware that combines pop culture’s most beloved characters with the unique stylization seen in traditional tiki culture. Officially licensed, this cute Geeki Tikis mug is the perfect way to show off your ‘Baby Yoda’ fandom!”

THIS IS THE WAY: Fun tiki styling collides with the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian with this unique Geeki Tikis mug of The Child!

ADORABLE DESIGN: This Geeki Tikis mug is inspired by The Child sipping soup from his bone broth bowl as seen in the hit live-action streaming series!

QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Made of ceramic, this Geeki Tiki mug holds approximately 16 ounces of your favorite beverage. Top-shelf dishwasher safe and microwave safe.

CUTE & COLLECTIBLE: Officially licensed, this Geeki Tikis mug of The Child with Bone Broth Bowl is a Toynk exclusive!

GREAT GIFT IDEA: Purchase this mug for your own use or gift it to the “Baby Yoda” fan in your life!

Head over to Toynk Toys to pre-order your own Baby Yoda tiki mug today. Season Two of The Mandalorian is slated to debut on Disney+ in October.

Will you be adding the mug to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

