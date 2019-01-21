Hop On the Dr. Seuss Funko Pop

Dr. Seuss (aka Theodor Seuss Geisel) wrote some of the most famous children’s books of all time – including The Cat in the Hat, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Green Eggs and Ham. Now Dr. Seuss has his own Funko Pop figure, which you can pre-order right here with shipping slated for February.

Make the Dr. Seuss Funko Pop figure part of a display of wholesomeness in your collection alongside Mr. Rogers and Bob Ross. The official description for the Dr. Seuss Funko Pop reads:

“One Pop!, two Pop!, red Pop!, blue Pop! Pay homage to the legend who gave the world such whimsical literary fare as Green Eggs and Ham; The Cat in the Hat and One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish. Pop! Dr. Seuss—aka Theodor Seuss Geisel—will be certain to entertain the rest of your collection with endless rhymes and delightful stories.”

On a related note, Funko recently announced that a massive 10-inch Ant-Man and the Wasp Giant Man Pop figure will be released as an Amazon exclusive that will arrive on March 1st. Pre-orders are live right here, and it is already among the top items in their toys and games bestsellers.

In other words, reserve one now because there’s a good chance that this one will sell out during the pre-order period. Plus, you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date. The official description reads:

“The Ant-Man figure we’ve all been waiting for! 10 inch Giant Man, as a Pop! vinyl figure from Funko! This Giant Man figure stands 10 inches tall, and comes in a window box display. The attention to detail comes to life in this 10 inch variant. This collectible figure is perfect for any Avengers fan! Be sure to check out our other Avengers figures by Funko, collect them all! This item is exclusively available through Amazon!“

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.