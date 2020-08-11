Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Controllers Launch in Black, Red, and Blue

Hori's Split Pad Pro controller for the Nintendo Switch offers an ergonomic, full-size controller experience when using the console in handheld mode. The buttons and sticks are larger for one thing, and it throws in features like programmable triggers, assignable buttons and turbo functionality. Up until now, the only version available was the Daemon X Machina edition ($49.99 here at Best Buy), but you can now grab it in Translucent Black, Volcanic Red, and Midnight Blue colors.

At the time of writing, the black version is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $49.99. Look for the red and blue versions to go live here on Amazon in the near future. All three are expected to ship on September 7th. With Amazon, you won't be charged until that time.

The Split Pad Pro looks great in the three new color options, but it offers a better Nintendo Switch handheld experience than the traditional Joy-Cons regardless of which style you choose. Needless to say, if you're playing Animal Crossing on the go, the programmable features will come in very handy. And there's not a game out for the Switch that wouldn't be improved in handheld mode with full-size analog sticks and a proper D-pad.

