Hulu Deal For College Students Drops Streaming Price to $1.99 Per Month

(Photo: Hulu)

For the last couple of years around Black Friday, Disney-owned Hulu has offered a $1.99 per-month streaming deal to new subscribers that drops the price of the Hulu ad-supported plan by 65% for 12 months (a total of $23.88). If you are currently a student, that discount is now available to you year-round.

Indeed, as long as you can verify your student status through SheerID (US students that are enrolled at a US Title IV accredited college or university only), you can sign up for an ad-supported plan here at Hulu for $1.99 per month. That's a pretty great deal for unlimited, on-demand access to Hulu's entire library, which includes past and current seasons of popular TV shows and Hulu exclusives like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Solar Opposites, Animaniacs and more. Anime favorites like My Hero Academia and Naruto Shippuden are also available to stream.

On that note, you can check out everything that came to Hulu in January 2021 right here. More info on Hulu programming can be found here.

Note that Hulu and Spotfiy also offer a deal for students that bundles Spotify Premium, ad-supported Hulu, and Showtime in one package for $4.99 per month. Amazon offers a Prime membership to students for $6.49 a month that includes all of the shipping perks with entertainment like Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and more.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.