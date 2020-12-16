Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2021
There's a whole new year arriving in just a couple of weeks, and that means all sorts of new streaming content to enjoy. Throughout the month of January, Hulu will be adding hordes of movies and TV episodes to its lineup, giving folks plenty of streaming options to begin 2021. From previous seasons of cooking shows, to popular thriller movies, and everything in-between, there's quite a lot in store for Hulu subscribers over the course of the next month.
It may not be a major month for Hulu in terms of original projects, but TV fans will be excited about the arrival of a limited series called The Sister. Starring Russell Tovey, this thriller comes from writer Neil Cross, who brought to life the beloved Idris Elba series, Luther. All of the Luther fans out there will be lining up to check out this new project on January 22nd.
As far as movies are concerned, there are quite a few arriving on Hulu in January. Constantine, Dead Poets Society, Cloverfield, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, Boogie Nights, Blade Runner, and all three Austin Powers films will be streaming on Hulu beginning January 1st.
You can check out the full list of new Hulu arrivals below!
January 1
Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special (ABC)
Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
1900 (1977)
1900 (Extended Cut) (1977)
A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
American Gigolo (1980)
Arachnophobia (1990)
The Arrival (1996)
Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
Bad Company (2002)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)
Blood Diamond (2006)
Bloody Sunday (2002)
Blow (2001)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Breakdown (1997)
Broken Arrow (1996)
The Brothers McMullen (1995)
Bully (2001)
Changing Lanes (2002)
Chaplin (1992)
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)
Cloverfield (2008)
Coneheads (1993)
Constantine (2005)
The Cooler (2003)
The Core (2003)
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
Cujo (1983)
Dance Flick (2009)
Date Night (2010)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Dead Presidents (1995)
The Dead Zone (1983)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)
Donnie Brasco (1997)
The Duff (2015)
Enemy at the Gates (2001)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Eve's Bayou (1997)
Face/Off (1997)
The Firm (1993)
The Foot Fist Way (2008)
Footloose (1984)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Frozen (2010)
The Gift (2000)
Girl Most Likely (2013)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
The Haunting (1999)
Hell or High Water (2016)
Hondo (1953)
Hot Shots! (1991)
How Do You Know (2010)
In & Out (1997)
Indecent Proposal (1993)
Internal Affairs (1990)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
The Ladies Man (2000)
Last of the Mohicans: Director's Cut (1992)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
Like a Boss (2020)
The Longest Yard (1974)
Look Who's Talking (1989)
Look Who's Talking Now (1993)
Look Who's Talking Too (1990)
Lost In Space (1998)
Love And Basketball (2000)
Major League (1989)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
The Mexican (2001)
More Than a Game (2008)
Mousehunt (1997)
My Best Friend'S Girl (2008)
New In Town (2009)
Night at the Museum (2006)
Paycheck (2003)
The Peacemaker (1997)
Places in the Heart (1984)
Poseidon (2006)
Pride (2007)
The Princess Bride (1987)
Push (2009)
The Quick and the Dead (1995)
Regarding Henry (1991)
The Relic (1997)
The Rules Of Attraction (2002)
Salt (2010)
Save Yourselves (2020)
Selena (1997)
Shrek (2001)
The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
Soul Plane (2004)
Species (1995)
Star Kid (1998)
Star Trek Beyond (2016)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Starman (1984)
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)
Super Dark Times (2017)
The Three Musketeers (2011)
The Truman Show (1998)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
Virtuosity (1995)
Walking Tall (1973)
War (2007)
Where Hope Grows (2015)
Wonder Boys (2000)
Young Adult (2011)
January 5
The Bachelor: Season 25 Premiere (ABC)
The Wall: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
Boruto: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Viz)
January 6
Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip: Series Premiere (FOX)
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
Mighty Oak (2020)
January 7
Name That Tune: Series Premiere (FOX)
Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 8 (Bravo)
Gretel & Hansel (2020)
January 8
The Hustler: Series Premiere (ABC)
The Chase: Series Premiere (ABC)
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Series Premiere (ABC)
Mr. Mayor: Series Premiere (NBC)
A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Celebs Go Dating: Complete Seasons 6 – 8 (All3Media)
Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (All3Media)
January 13
Prodigal Son: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)
The Resident: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)
Everyone is Doing Great: Complete Season 1 (Endeavor Content)
January 15
Endlings: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
January 17
Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED) (Infinite Frontiers)
No Escape (2020)
January 20
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Car Kings: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)
Gold Rush: Complete Season 10 (Discovery)
House Hunters International: Complete Season 138 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Complete Season 163 (HGTV)
Property Brothers: Forever Home: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)
River Monsters: Complete Season 9 (Animal Planet)
Rob Riggle: Global Investigator: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
Rock The Block: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Save My Skin: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 17 (Food Network)
January 22
Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself: Film Special Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Sister: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Grown-ish: Season 3B Premiere (Freeform)
Terra Willy (2020)
January 27
Mixed-Ish: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
The Haves and Have Nots: Complete Season 7B (OWN)