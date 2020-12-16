Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2021

There's a whole new year arriving in just a couple of weeks, and that means all sorts of new streaming content to enjoy. Throughout the month of January, Hulu will be adding hordes of movies and TV episodes to its lineup, giving folks plenty of streaming options to begin 2021. From previous seasons of cooking shows, to popular thriller movies, and everything in-between, there's quite a lot in store for Hulu subscribers over the course of the next month.

It may not be a major month for Hulu in terms of original projects, but TV fans will be excited about the arrival of a limited series called The Sister. Starring Russell Tovey, this thriller comes from writer Neil Cross, who brought to life the beloved Idris Elba series, Luther. All of the Luther fans out there will be lining up to check out this new project on January 22nd.

As far as movies are concerned, there are quite a few arriving on Hulu in January. Constantine, Dead Poets Society, Cloverfield, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, Boogie Nights, Blade Runner, and all three Austin Powers films will be streaming on Hulu beginning January 1st.

You can check out the full list of new Hulu arrivals below!