LEGO's Huge 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina Star Wars Set is Back In Stock

LEGO's 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina set clocks in at 3187 pieces with 20 minifigures plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure, Dewback LEGO figure, and 2 Landspeeders (many of the characters are getting the LEGO treatment for the first time). It's an amazing set that doesn't last very long when it's in stock - like it is at this very moment.

LEGO's Star Wars 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina Master Builder Series set is available right here at LEGO.com for $349.99. Note that you'll get a free ice skating rink bonus with your purchase while supplies last. Additional details and images of the Mos Eisley LEGO set are available below.

LEGO has tackled the Mos Eisley Cantina several in the past, but this new version goes above and beyond in a big way. The final product measures measures over 7.5” (19cm) high, 20.5” (52cm) wide and 23” (58cm) deep when opened up. Some of the notable features include a removable roof, attachable buildings, the aforementioned Landspeeders (one of which has never been built in LEGO before), unique minfigs of Ponda Baba, Dr. Evazan, Garindan, Kardue’Sai’Malloc, three members of the Cantina band, Jawa, Sandtroopers, a Dewback, and more. Naturally, the set is also packed with details like a “Wanted” poster featuring R2D2 and C- 3PO, and the kyber crystals hidden in one of the exterior buildings.

On a related note, the The Mandolorian Razor Crest LEGO set is also back in stock. after a boost in popularity following the events of season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.