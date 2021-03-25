LEGO Star Wars Probe Droid, Darth Vader Helmet, and Scout Trooper Helmet Set Pre-Orders are Live

Attention Star Wars LEGO fans! LEGO surprise launched three new sets in their Star Wars lineup today - the Imperial Probe Droid (75306) and helmet sets for Darth Vader (75304) and a Scout Trooper (75305). Needless to say, these sets are going to fly off the shelves - especially the Probe Droid - so get your pre-orders in quickly. Here's what you need to know...

All three of the new Star Wars LEGO sets are available to pre-order here at LEGO.com with a release date set for April 26th. The Vader Helmet is priced at $69.99, the Scout Trooper helmet at $49.99, and the Imperial Probe Droid set at $59.99. Note that an Easter Bunny's Carrot house set is free with purchases over $60 until April 5th.

You should also keep in mind that the new Star Wars sets are not listed as LEGO exclusives, so they might turn up here at Walmart and here on Amazon soon (UPDATE: live on Amazon) - though you'll want to take advantage of the LEGO freebie while you can. Details on the individual sets can be found below.

75306 Imperial Probe Droid (683 pieces) / Pre-order at LEGO: Features include posable legs, a "transparent, brick-built pole to ‘suspend’ it above a buildable snowy scene", and an information plaque.

75304 Darth Vader Helmet (834 pieces) / Pre-order at LEGO: Includes a nameplate and a stand. Measures over 8 in. (20 cm) high, 5.5 in. (15 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (14cm) deep.

75305 Scout Trooper Helmet (471 pieces) / Pre-order at LEGO: Includes a nameplate and a stand. Measures 7 in. (18 cm) high, 4.5 in. (11 cm) wide and 4.5 in. (12 cm) deep.

Additional details on Star Wars LEGO sets for 2021 can be found here. You can keep tabs on the latest LEGO news here. Some recent headlines include:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.