LEGO's Huge Mos Eisley Cantina Star Wars Set is Back In Stock on Amazon

LEGO's 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina set clocks in at 3187 pieces with 20 minifigures plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure, Dewback LEGO figure, and 2 Landspeeders (many of the characters are getting the LEGO treatment for the first time). It's an amazing set that doesn't last very long when it's in stock - like it is at this very moment here on Amazon for the standard $349.99. If you miss out, don't worry. A restock should happen here at LEGO.com at some point in the near future.

LEGO has tackled the Mos Eisley Cantina several in the past, but this new version goes above and beyond in a big way. The final product measures measures over 7.5” (19cm) high, 20.5” (52cm) wide and 23” (58cm) deep when opened up. Some of the notable features include a removable roof, attachable buildings, the aforementioned Landspeeders (one of which has never been built in LEGO before), unique minfigs of Ponda Baba, Dr. Evazan, Garindan, Kardue’Sai’Malloc, three members of the Cantina band, Jawa, Sandtroopers, a Dewback, and more. Naturally, the set is also packed with details like a “Wanted” poster featuring R2D2 and C- 3PO, and the kyber crystals hidden in one of the exterior buildings.

On a related note, LEGO released Star Wars Probe Droid, Darth Vader Helmet, and Scout Trooper Helmet sets recently, and all of the details can be found right here.

