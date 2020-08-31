LEGO's Huge Harry Potter 75978 Diagon Alley Set Arrives Tonight

The next big Harry Potter LEGO release is the 75978 Diagon Alley set which will be among the biggest LEGO sets ever produced at 5544 pieces. It goes above and beyond the original Diagon Alley LEGO set with four buildings (six shops), 14 minifigures (including four that are exclusive to this set), and more. Additional details are available below, along with info on when and where you'll be able to get your hands on it.

The new Diagon Alley LEGO set includes Ollivanders Wand Shop, Scribbulus Writing Implements, Quality Quidditch Supplies, Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlor, Flourish & Blotts bookseller, Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, and the Daily Prophet with highly detailed interiors. When connected, the set will measure a whopping 40-inches wide. The four new minifigures that are exclusive to this set include Gilderoy Lockhart, Florean Fortescue, Lucius Malfoy and the Daily Prophet photographer.

LEGO's Harry Potter 75978 Diagon Alley set will be available right here at LEGO.com (exclusive) for $399.99 starting tomorrow, September 1st. Odds are that the set will be available to order beginning at 12am EST (9pm PST August 31st), and will sell out quickly. When that happens, you can wait for a restock, or grab one here on eBay. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

Note that the Harry Potter Series 2 (71028) wave of minifigures will go live alongside the Diagon Alley set. Each blind bag will come with one of the following figures: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Ginny Weasley, Fred Weasley, George Weasley, Luna Lovegood, Moaning Myrtle, Griphook, Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Professor Sprout, Neville Longbottom, Kingsley Shacklebolt, Bellatrix Lestrange, Lily Potter, and James Potter. You can grab a pack here at LEGO.com for $4.99 each.

You can shop LEGO's entire Harry Potter collection right here.

