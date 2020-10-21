LEGO's Huge Harry Potter 75978 Diagon Alley Set is Back In Stock

LEGO's massive, 5544-piece Harry Potter 75978 Diagon Alley set sold out quickly when it debuted last month, but the good news is that it's back in stock here at the LEGO Shop for $399.99 if you act fast. It goes above and beyond the original Diagon Alley LEGO set with four buildings (six shops), 14 minifigures (including four that are exclusive to this set), and more. You'll even get a free Mindstorms Mini Robots set with your purchase while the deal lasts.

The new Diagon Alley LEGO set includes Ollivanders Wand Shop, Scribbulus Writing Implements, Quality Quidditch Supplies, Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlor, Flourish & Blotts bookseller, Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, and the Daily Prophet with highly detailed interiors. When connected, the set will measure a whopping 40-inches wide. The four new minifigures that are exclusive to this set include Gilderoy Lockhart, Florean Fortescue, Lucius Malfoy and the Daily Prophet photographer. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

Note that the Harry Potter Series 2 (71028) wave of minifigures launched alongside the Diagon Alley set. Each blind bag will come with one of the following figures: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Ginny Weasley, Fred Weasley, George Weasley, Luna Lovegood, Moaning Myrtle, Griphook, Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Professor Sprout, Neville Longbottom, Kingsley Shacklebolt, Bellatrix Lestrange, Lily Potter, and James Potter. You can grab a pack here at LEGO.com for $4.99 each.

You can shop LEGO's entire Harry Potter collection right here.

