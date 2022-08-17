Hundreds of LEGO Sets are Buy One, Get One 30% Off
LEGO sets aren't cheap, and things are only getting worse with some of the price increases that we've seen lately. However, you can score a discount of 30% on some top shelf LEGO sets thanks to Entertainment Earth. They're currently running a LEGO buy one, get one 30% off sale that includes nearly 350 options. Generally speaking, we don't see discounts on LEGO sets exceed 20%, so this is a rare opportunity. What's more, US shipping is free on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout.
You can browse through all of the eligible LEGO sets here at Entertainment Earth while the sale lasts. Note that sets could be added or removed from the sale at any time, or they could sell out, so jump on the big ones while you have the chance. That said, we've listed some of our top choices from the sale below. Naturally, we've gone with some of the biggest sets in order to maximize the potential discount.
- LEGO 42129 Technic App-Controlled 4x4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck – $329.99
-
LEGO 21330 Ideas Home Alone – $249.99
- LEGO 21318 Ideas Tree House – $199.99
- LEGO 42125 Technic Ferrari 488 GTE AF Corse #51 – $199.99
-
LEGO 42141 Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car - $199.99
- LEGO 75288 Star Wars AT-AT – $169.99
-
LEGO 31109 Creator Pirate Ship – $119.99
- LEGO 42127 Technic The Batman – Batmobile – $99.99
- LEGO 42126 Technic Ford F-150 Raptor – $99.99
- LEGO 75326 Star Wars Boba Fett's Throne Room – $99.99
- LEGO 71391 Super Mario Bowser's Airship Expansion Set – $99.99
- LEGO 71767 Ninjago Ninja Dojo Temple – $99.99
- LEGO 75327 Star Wars Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet – $69.99
The list above is only a fraction of what's available in the sale, so head on over to Entertainment Earth to shop all of the LEGO deals while you can (and don't forget to use the code SUNFREE22 at checkout for free shipping).
