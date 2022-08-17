Hundreds of LEGO Sets are Buy One, Get One 30% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LEGO sets aren't cheap, and things are only getting worse with some of the price increases that we've seen lately. However, you can score a discount of 30% on some top shelf LEGO sets thanks to Entertainment Earth. They're currently running a LEGO buy one, get one 30% off sale that includes nearly 350 options. Generally speaking, we don't see discounts on LEGO sets exceed 20%, so this is a rare opportunity. What's more, US shipping is free on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout.

You can browse through all of the eligible LEGO sets here at Entertainment Earth while the sale lasts. Note that sets could be added or removed from the sale at any time, or they could sell out, so jump on the big ones while you have the chance. That said, we've listed some of our top choices from the sale below. Naturally, we've gone with some of the biggest sets in order to maximize the potential discount.

The list above is only a fraction of what's available in the sale, so head on over to Entertainment Earth to shop all of the LEGO deals while you can (and don't forget to use the code SUNFREE22 at checkout for free shipping). You can keep up with the latest and greatest LEGO releases right here. Some recent headlines include: