Massive LEGO Icons Lion Knights' Castle Is On Sale Now

To celebrate their 90th anniversary, LEGO is going back to their roots in a big way with the LEGO Icons 10305 Lion Knights' Castle. Created as an ode to the original castle set from 1984, the 2022 version will include a whopping 4514 pieces, 22 minifigures, and loads of fun features and secrets like a working drawbridge and portcullis, hidden passageways, movable walls, dungeon escape routes, an armory, and a spinning waterwheel. This massive dose of LEGO nostalgia promises to be one of the most popular sets in ages, and your next chance to own it is happening right now.

The LEGO Icons 10305 Lion Knights' Castle was available exclusively to LEGO VIP members on August 3rd and quickly sold out. The set returned on August 8th with availability open to everyone. At the time of writing, the Lion Knights' Castle set was still available to order here at the LEGO Shop priced at $399.99. Odds are it won't last long.

While you're at it, you might want to check out the huge number of LEGO sets that were released on August 1st. This includes the 10497 Galaxy Explorer set ($99.99), which joins the Lion Knights' Castle as as throwback release for LEGO's 90 Years of Play celebration. Additional details about the Knights' Castle set can be found below.

The new castle set is one of those LEGO releases that can really make you feel like a kid again. There are so many fun details here. For example, the waterwheel is attached to a mill, there's a trap door to the dungeon that you can engage when the forest people invade (and a secret passage that you can use to help them escape), minfigures that include a queen, knights, archers, a wizard and the aforementioned forest people, towers, turrets, a banquet hall, and more. You can even close the whole set up to form a fully enclosed castle.

Licensed sets from the likes of Star Wars and Marvel are great, but this castle set is LEGO at its finest. Again, head on over to LEGO to grab yours. When it sells out, you'll be able to grab it here on eBay if you can't wait for a restock.