LEGO Star Wars Landspeeder Set Is On Sale With Free 90th Anniversary Mini Castle

LEGO revealed the 75341 Luke Skywalker's X-34 Landspeeder set during their May 4th / Star Wars Day festivities as the latest entry into their Ultimate Collector Series (UCS). This large-scale edition of the Landspeeder includes 1,890 pieces along with minfigures of Luke and C-3PO. The set launched at $199.99, but the price has since gone up considerably to $239.99 since then. Walmart isn't having it though, which is why they're currently selling the set right here at the original price. What's more, the Landspeeder is eligible for a free Walmart exclusive LEGO 90th anniversary mini castle set.

Note that Walmart's 90th anniversary mini castle set is available to those who spend over $50 on qualifying LEGO sets through August 24th. A list of eligible sets can be found here. You can shop Walmart's entire LEGO collection right here.

The LEGO UCS 75341 Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder set is based on the vehicle from A New Hope, and features a two-seater cockpit, exposed turbine engine, curved cockpit windscreen, an exclusive C-3PO minifigure (with 2K moulded legs and a side print), and a display stand with plaque. It will measure over 19-inches long when complete. You can take a closer look at the details in the gallery below.

LEGO set designer César Carvalhosa Soares had the following to say about the project:

"It's been an amazing adventure creating Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder in LEGO brick form. It is such an iconic vehicle in the Star Wars saga. We've ensured no detail has been forgotten and have even included some of the scratches. The finished product makes an incredible display and is the perfect addition to the UCS collection."