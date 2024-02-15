Marvel Iron Man x CASETiFY Collection Is On Sale Now

CASETiFY, purveyors of high-end cases and accessories for iPhone and Android, have teamed up with Marvel once again on a collection that's all about Iron Man. This includes Impact, Ultra Impact, Mirror, Clear, Impact Ring Stand, Bounce, and Ultra Bounce Cases with designs that take inspiration from Iron Man's mask and suit, Arc Reactor, and more.

Generally, the highlight of a Casetify collaboration is a special AirPods case, and the Iron Man collection is no different. An Iron Man Mask Collectible AirPods Case will be available with the collection, and it comes complete with light up eyes. It can be yours for $122.

In addition to the AirPods case, you'll also find Iron Man-style cardholder stands, power banks, wireless chargers, AirTag holders, ring holders, grip stands, charging docks ,and cases for MacBook, and iPad. All of the products in the collection retail between $38 and $122, and you can find them right here at the Casetify website. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

Will Robert Downey Jr. Return To Marvel?

Robe Lowe revently spoke to Downey on his Literally! podcast. During their conversation, the Marvel star seemed game to talk about his stint in the MCU. His phone rang and low asked if that was Marvel calling to get them back in the game. Downey would laugh that off, but he did admit that the call might be coming sooner than he anticipated. Audiences have unbridled nostalgia for the infinity Saga. (Really, they probably have some nostalgia for anything before 2020…) Well, when the time to negotiate that contract comes up, Lowe has some advice for Iron Man.

"You know what I say? That phone is going to ring, baby, and I want to be on that call. I want to be negotiating for you," Lowe told his friend. "I know what your deal is. Here's what you do. You go, 'I'll come back and I'll play Tony Stark for you guys again since you f-cked everything up. But I want a gazillion dollars. I know what that number should be, and I want first dollar gross of every ensuing movie.' That's what I would do."