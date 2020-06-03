Masters of the Universe Gets Two New Mega Construx Playsets

Exactly one year ago, Mattel launched the Mega Construx Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull playset, which includes over 3,500 pieces, a Power Sword-activated drawbridge, a trap door in the throne room, a bunch of micro figures and more (it happens to be $164.99 on Amazon right now, which is 34% off the original list price). Now they're adding to the lineup with the Panthor at Point Dread and Battle Cat vs Roton Playsets.

The Mega Construx Masters of the Universe Panthor at Point Dread Playset features 557 pieces, a vehicle perch, opening cockpit, 2 missile launchers, a weapons rack, a buildable Panthor with saddle, and 3 micro action figures with 12-points of articulation (Battle Armor Skeletor, Zodac and Temple of Darkness Sorceress). It also connects to the Mega Construx Castle Grayskull set mentioned above. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $49.99 with shipping slated for July.

The Mega Construx Masters of the Universe Battle Cat Vs. Roton Playset includes 171 pieces, 2 missile launchers, spinning blades, a Battle Cat with saddle figure, and Battle Armor He-Man and Mer-Man micro figures. Pre-orders for this set are available here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with shipping slated for July.

As for the rest of the Masters of the Universe Mega Construx lineup, the Battle of Eternia Collection (He-Man, Teela, Skeletor, Faker and Beast Man figures) is available on Amazon for $10.99. The Wind Raider Attack vehicle playset (198 pieces) is also available on Amazon for $14.35 (28% off).

If you are unfamiliar, Mega Construx is a new sibling brand of Mattel's Mega Blocks that caters to older kids, adults, and collectors. They are very similar to LEGO, though one difference is that Mega Construx includes more realistic, articulated figures.

