Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Console, Controller and Accessories Pre-Order Guide

Last week, Microsoft teased that a limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console would be unveiled on April 20th, though numerous leaks beat them to the punch. However, we now have more details on when you'll actually be able to pre-order the console and the controller. We also learned that a range of other Cyberpunk 2077 gaming accessories for the Xbox are on the way.

First off, Microsoft has confirmed that the Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle will be the final Xbox One X limited edition console release. That's not surprising with the Xbox Series X on track for a holiday 2020 release, but it's a confirmation that's important for collectors. Another would be that only 45,000 units will be produced. Leaks revealed features like custom panels, laser etching, glow-in-the-dark elements, and the inclusion of the game itself, but Microsoft's official description notes that more surprises are in store:

"Featuring a cybernetic design, glowing elements, bright panels and color shift effects, the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition console captures the vibrant grit and technical enhancements of Night City and includes a 1TB hard drive. In addition to a full digital download of Cyberpunk 2077 (available when game releases on September 17, 2020) and the Xbox Wireless Controller – Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition, we’ll be unveiling other surprises that come packed with this bundle soon."

The Cyberpunk 2077 console bundle isn't available to pre-order at the time of writing, but Microsoft has promised that it will launch in June. Keep tabs on this Xbox.com page for more info on the release.

If you're not a collector, you might be wondering why anyone would buy an Xbox One console with the Xbox Series X right around the corner. Good question! It's definitely not for everyone, but keep in mind that current Xbox One controllers will be compatible with the Xbox Series X, so that's something to consider if you dig the look of the Cyberpunk 2077 edition pictured above. That having been said, pre-orders for the controller ($74.99) and matching charging stand ($49.99) will go live via "select retailers" starting today, April 20th with shipping slated for the 23rd. A list of those retailers can be found below UPDATING:

In addition to the charging stand for the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox controller, additional surprises from the announcement included the reveal of a Seagate Game Drive for Xbox: Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition in 2TB ($89.99) and 5TB ($149.99) capacities with shipping slated for June. A list of retailers accepting pre-orders can be found below UPDATING:

Finally, there are Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox Johnny Silverhand and Netrunner Edition headsets, which feature "lossless 2.4GHz wireless with ultra-low latency for Xbox and PC, a detachable ClearCast noise-canceling microphone for natural-sounding clarity, and a steel-reinforced headband for a perfect fit and lasting durability." Pre-orders are live from SteelSeries for $109.99 with shipping slated for June. Additional retailers will likely pick up the headset soon. Those retailers will be added below UPDATING:

Cyberpunk 2077 is poised to release on September 17, 2020 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It's also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X, though it's unclear when these next-gen ports of the game will be locked and loaded.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the upcoming open-world role-playing game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and all of our recent coverage of the CD Projekt Red title by clicking right here.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

