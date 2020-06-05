Limited-Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Comes With DLC

✖

The Cyberpunk 2077 edition of the Xbox One X that was up for pre-orders on Friday has always looked impressive ever since it was first announced, but now that the listings have gone up for the console bundle, it appears the deal is even better than players initially realized. The bundle comes with a unique console and controller as well as the Cyberpunk 2077 game itself, but it also comes with the first expansion for the game. No specific details about what that DLC would included were provided in the listings, but those who purchase the special-edition Xbox will definitely get it when it’s available.

Listings for the Cyberpunk 2077 bundle detailed everything that was included as soon as the pre-orders were available. People already knew about the game being included in the bundle along with the special console and controller, but the detail about the DLC being included was unknown until now.

“Own the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle and step into the shoes of an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements in a massive, ever-evolving open world,” the description from the Best Buy listing said. “Enjoy a full-game digital download of Cyberpunk 2077 (available September 17, 2020), as well as the future first expansion release, on the 1TB limited edition console that uses textures, glowing elements, bright panels, and color shift effects to capture the vibrant grit and technical enhancements of Night City.”

What that DLC will look like when it’s released is anyone’s guess seeing how the game isn’t even out yet. Only limited details about the DLC plans have been shared so far with the developer CD Projekt Red equating the size of Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC plans to those of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. It’s also been said that the content released for Cyberpunk 2077 will consist of meaningful DLCs like the ones found in the acclaimed Witcher game, so players shouldn’t have to worry about getting a fair value from the DLC if the Witcher expansions are any indication of what’s to come.

Even without the DLC included, the Cyberpunk 2077 bundle was still a pretty solid deal for anyone looking to pick up a unique Xbox Series X towards the end of the generation. We say “was” because, as anticipated, the console bundles are largely sold out across a number of retailers. There’s still a chance you may find one somewhere, but if now, you’ll be left to buying one second-hand.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on September 17th.

