MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Collector's Edition Pre-Orders Include Early Access

This week Sony revealed an April 20th release date for MLB The Show 21. They also revealed that the game will be available on the PS4 and PS5 with cross-platform and cross-progression play on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S (a first for the series). Pre-orders for the game are live now, and you'll want to reserve the Jackie Robinson Deluxe Collector's Edition sooner rather than later.

Naturally, there are several confusing options to consider when it comes to pre-ordering MLB The Show 21. However, the physical Deluxe / Collector's Edition is the pre-order to have for superfans, and it features none other than Jackie Robinson on the cover. Pre-orders are live here at Best Buy and here at Walmart for $99.99 (Options for both the Playstation and Xbox should be up via these links soon). It includes the following:

Full Game

PS4 Game on Disc (Presumably Xbox One on Disc)

PS5 Game on Download Code (Presumably Xbox Series X/S Download Code)

Early Access (4 Days)

1 Diamond Choice Pack

2 Gold Choice Packs

10 The Show Packs

1 Ballplayer Equipment Pack

Double Dailies

25,000 Stubs

Physical Steelbook

New Era Cap

Digital New Era Hat (DD)

Immediate Access to Jackie Robinson Bat Skin

A digital version of the Jackie Robinson Deluxe / Collector's Edition is also available for $99.99 and includes the following:

Full Game

Dual Entitlement (For PS5 & PS4 / Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S)

Early Access (4 Days)

2 Diamond Choice Packs

5 Gold Choice Packs

10 The Show Packs

1 Ballplayer Equipment Pack

Double Dailies

25,000 Stubs

Jackie Robinson Bat Skin

Finally, a Jackie Robinson Edition of the game priced at $84.99 is available in both physical and digital editions, and should be available to pre-order here at Walmart and here at Best Buy soon for both consoles. The latter includes a physical SteelBook. The full contents are as follows:

Full Game

PS4 Game on Disc

PS5 Game on Download Code

Early Access (4 Days)

1 Diamond Choice Pack

2 Gold Choice Packs

10 The Show Packs

1 Ballplayer Equipment Pack

Double Dailies

10,000 Stubs

Physical Steelbook

Jackie Robinson Bat Skin

Note PlayStation will donate $1 to the Jackie Robinson Foundation for every version of the Jackie Robinson Edition sold in the US through 12/31/2021. These donations will support JRF’s Scholars Program to help reduce the achievement gap in higher education.

Outside of these special editions of MLB The Show 21, you can also pre-order the standard edition in current and next-gen digital and physical editions for $59.99 and $69.99 respectively. All versions will include a 5000 Stubs bonus, but the next gen standard edition also tosses in 10 The Show packs. Pre-orders for the physical editions are live here at Best Buy and here at Walmart now.

