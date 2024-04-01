Monster High Booriginal Creeproduction Dolls Hit Amazon As Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's April Fools' Day 2024, but there's no tricks and all treats for Monster High fans. The original Monster High dolls are back as Booriginal Creeproductions of Ghoulia Yelps, Abbey Bominable, and Spectra Vondergeist, which are now available on Amazon along with a 2-pack of Cleo De Nile and Deuce Gorgon. Additional details and links where they can be ordered are available below. Grab them while you can because they're selling frighteningly fast.

Monster High Booriginal Creeproduction Dolln- Ghoulia Yelps – See on Amazon:

Ghoulia Yelps reproduction doll serves lurks in her boo-riginal outfit featuring a cherry-print tank paired with a striped off-shoulder tee, mesh gloves and burgundy capri pants.

Screamium scare-cessories bring this zombie's iconic look back to life: white eyeglasses, a green headband, chunky jewelry, a piano key belt and heeled sneaker boots.

She comes with uhhhmazing styling and storytelling pieces, too: a "monster mixtape" bag, Top Eek-ret diary, brush, and of course her boo-loved pet owl Sir Hoots A Lot!

Monster High Booriginal Creeproduction Doll – Abbey Bominable – See on Amazon:

Wearing her boo-riginal outfit, Abbey Bominable reproduction doll is so cool she gives goose bumps in a crystalline sweater dress with lilac leggings.

This yeti's bone-chilling lurk is complemented by iconic furry details at her headband, neckline, wrist cuffs and knee-high boots.

She comes with spooktacular styling and storytelling pieces, too: a compact belt bag, Top Eek-ret diary, brush, and of course her boo-loved pet wooly mammoth!

Monster High Booriginal Creeproduction Doll – Spectra Vondergeist – See on Amazon:

Spectra Vondergeist is the picture of ghostly grace in her boo-riginal outfit featuring a chain-detailed top and tattered, semi-sheer skirt.

Oh my oracle! Accessories like chain-link jewelry, a shackle belt, and ball-and-chain ankle boots complete this ghost's gothic-chic lurk.

She comes with spooktacular styling and storytelling pieces, too: a purple handbag, Top Eek-ret diary, brush, and of course her boo-loved pet ferret Rhuen!

Monster High Booriginal Creeproduction Dolls 2-Pack – Cleo De Nile and Deuce Gorgon - See on Amazon:

This collector 2-pack pays homage to the iconic It Couple of Monster High in all their ghoul-orious glory. Each doll comes with a Top Eek-ret diary.

Regal style lasts forever! Cleo De Nile wears her boo-riginal mummy wrap bodysuit paired with a shimmering, sheer top overlay and wrapped wedges.

She comes with screamium styling and storytelling pieces, too: a phone holster, brush, golden jewelry, handbag, and of course her queenly pet cobra Hissette.

Deuce Gorgon rocks his signature lurk: a graphic tank, striped vest, and scale-printed trousers. Accessories like his trademark shades and pet mouse Perseus enhance storytelling.

Monster High Is More Popular Than Ever

Both Nickelodeon and Paramount+ have loved what they've seen from Monster High and the live-action movies as well. The network made the decision to pursue another season of the animated series, Mattel and Nick felt so strongly about the show that the Second Season of Shea Fontana's series is 20 episodes long. More than triple the length of the first one. Check out what the network had to say right here.

"Monster High is an iconic franchise that continues to connect with fans around the globe because of its creativity, relatable characters, and authenticity," Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Big Kids Animation, said in a release. "We can't wait to continue to work alongside our partners at Mattel to bring even more animated stories to life surrounding the most-famous teen monsters around."

"Monster High is a franchise that, at its core, encourages fans to live as their true selves and celebrate the things that make them unique," added Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Mattel Television. "We are proud to partner with Nickelodeon and our talented cast members from both the animated and live-action worlds of Monster High to continue delivering this important message through fun, entertaining content."