Monster High 2 Trailer and Poster Revealed by Nickelodeon and Paramount+ (Exclusive)

It's almost time to head back to Monster High. ComicBook.com can exclusively debut the trailer, poster, and premiere date for Monster High 2, the latest movie based on the beloved Mattel toy franchise. Monster High 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, October 5th. It will make its television premiere on Nickelodeon that same day at 7pm ET/PT, with encore presentations every weekend in October, as part of the channel's "Monster Movie Madness" initiative. The film will be available internationally on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ beginning on October 5th. Additionally, Nickelodeon's Monster High animated series is also set to return this fall.

As the trailer reveals, Monster High 2 will deliver another epic musical adventure, following up on the events of Monster High The Movie. Monster High The Movie was released on October 6, 2022, and it quickly became the #1 kids and family movie on Paramount+ and reached more than four million viewers in its first week on linear television.

(Photo: Nickelodeon / Paramount+)

What Is Monster High 2 About?

Monster High 2 follows Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris), Draculaura (Nayah Damasen) and Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot) as they enter sophomore year at Monster High. The power of three is put to the test as they face even bigger challenges this year-new students, new powers, evolving friendships, and an even bigger threat that could not only tear their friendship apart, but could change the world forever. The movie will also introduce new character Toralei (Salena Qureshi), a feisty British were-cat, back after a year abroad in Scaris, France.

"We are ecstatic to tell the monstrous next chapter of this beloved franchise to our audience," Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action, said when the sequel was announced. "Monster High's message of embracing one's unique self is as important as ever and we look forward to expanding the stories of these fan-favorite characters."

Who Is in the Cast of Monster High 2?

The cast of Monster High 2 will also include Case Walker (The Other Two) as Deuce Gorgon; Marci T. House (Day of the Dead) as Headmistress Bloodgood; Scotch Ellis Loring (Firehouse Dog) as Clawdeen's dad, Apollo; Steve Valentine (Mom) as Draculaura's dad, Dracula; Jy Prishkulnik (Just Beyond) as Cleo de Nile; Lina Lecompte (Death Pursuit) as Lagoona; Justin Derickson (When the Streetlights Go On) as Heath Burns; Lilah Fitzgerald (Honey Girls) as Ghoulia; Nasiv Sall (Descendants 2) as Abbey Bominable; Bonale Fambrini (Kevin Can Wait) as Ellis; Kyra Leroux (Riverdale) as Demi Boovais; and Ana Ortiz (Love, Victor) as Zamara Prue. Additional fan-favorite characters from the Monster High universe will also be seen throughout the movie.

Monster High 2 is directed and executive produced by Todd Holland (Monster High The Movie, The Real O'Neals, Malcolm in the Middle), with a script written by Matt & Billy Eddy (Teen Beach, Invisible Sister, Zapped) and a story by Todd Holland & Matt Eddy & Billy Eddy.

As mentioned above, Monster High 2 will premiere on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon on Thursday, October 5th. If you haven't checked out Paramount+ yet, you can do that here.

