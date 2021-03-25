New Funko Soda: Boruto, Edward Scissorhands, Powerpuff Girls and More

Funko Soda collectors know the drill - a new batch of super limited edition figures in a can has gone up for pre-order, and you'll need to be quick to order them. This time around you have the opportunity to grab Edward Scissorhands, Boruto Uzumaki, Professor Owl, Edna Mode from the Incredibles and Mojo Jojo from the Powerpuff Girls.

Note that each limited edition can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there's no window on the can, you won't know if you have the Chase until you open it). A breakdown of the new figures can be found below complete with the edition size and a pre-order link (Entertainment Earth). Sell outs will happen fast - especially on the rarest figures - so jump on them while you can.

Speaking of limited edition Funkos, the latest Previews Exclusive Pop figure was released ealier this week, and it comes from the pages of Marvel's Immortal Hulk comic book from Al Ewing and Joe Bennett. The 6-inch Pop depicts Hulk flickering with gamma radiation and crushing the Earth in the palm of his hand.

You can pre-order the Pop figure by itself or with a Funko variant cover of Immortal Hulk #46, which is set to be released in May, 2021. Regardless of the option you choose, you'll have a chance to score the extra rare glow-in-the-dark Chase Pop which will be shipped randomly. Pre-orders for the standalone figure are available here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99. Pre-orders for the variant comic bundle are available here for $34.99.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.