Evil Dead NECA 2-Pack Includes Bloody Ash and Deadite Cheryl Figures

Evil Dead Ultimate Bloody Ash and Cheryl Williams 2-Pack

NECA has opened up pre-orders for a Ultimate 2-pack that’s inspired by the 1981 Sam Rami Evil Dead horror classic that started it all. It includes a bloody Ash Williams and his the Deadite version of his sister Cheryl who is, apparently, making her first appearance in action-figure form. The 7-inch scale figures come with interchangeable heads and hands (including Cheryl’s hand holding a pencil and heads in various states of decay). Other accessories include bloody chainsaw, axe, shovel, fire poker, sketch pad with clock drawing and Necronomicon drawing parts, and cross grave marker.

Pre-orders for the set are live here at Entertainment Earth for $69.99 with free U.S. shipping set for January (you won’t be charged until it ships). While you’re at it, you might want to check out the full-size, wearable Evil Dead Ash Williams chainsaw hand replica that’s set to launch in October. Keep in mind that U.S. shipping is free on all orders $59+ at EE, and they are running a sale on in-stock items that offers 10% off orders of $100 or more, $25 off orders of $200 or more, and $50 off orders of $300 or more through September 2nd. That said, you can check out their in-stock horror-themed items right here.

What’s Next For The Evil Dead Franchise?

“We are developing an animated version, like a series,” Campbell confirmed to Entertainment Weekly. “I’ll do that. I’ll do Ash’s voice all day long, because my voice hasn’t aged as much as I have.”

Campbell also teased that two more movies are on the way, but there could be more projects on the horizon, based on the financial success of the concept.

“The future is two more damn movies,” the actor recalled. “We’ve got two new fabulous directors that have two new scripts in the shoot, and we think we’ve suckered a studio into coughing up the dough for both, since they seem to still make money.”

He continued, “The funny thing is, the Evil Dead movies, the last one made $140 million, and the Evil Dead movies don’t usually make that much money … They’re cheap, so they don’t have to make that much — but now that they’re making real money, it’s kinda hard to look away. And we want to do it — the last one was 10 years ago, Fede [Álvarez’s reboot] was 2013! So we want to get a little more of a pipeline for folks who still follow it, who want to see it. They want to see it in the new incarnation!”

The first two Evil Dead movies took place in a cabin before the third movie, Army of Darkness, went back to medieval times, while the 2013 remake returned to a cabin and Ash vs. Evil Dead took place in multiple rural and secluded locations. Campbell went on to note how, by putting Evil Dead Rise in an apartment building in the middle of a city, virtually anything is on the table for the future.

“We’re out of the cabin, Sam [Raimi] doesn’t have to direct, I don’t have to star as Ash,” the performer pointed out. “The trick is to take the elements that people like, which is innocent people being tortured by a malicious entity, and it’s people who have no skills to stop it.”