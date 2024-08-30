LEGO Harry Potter The Burrow Collectors’ Edition Drops On September 1st

LEGO Harry Potter The Burrow – Collectors’ Edition (76437)

Back To Hogwarts Day 2024 takes place on September 1st, marking the date in the Harry Potter books when students board the Hogwarts Express at King’s Cross Station in London to return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. While you may not be able to live your dream of being a student at Hogwarts, you can return to the Wizarding World thanks to the LEGO Harry Potter The Burrow Collectors’ Edition set (76437). It will launch on that date with some special perks for LEGO Insiders, and everything you need to know can be found right here.

The LEGO Harry Potte The Burrow Collectors’ Edition set recreates the Weasly family home in 2405 pieces with a highly detailed interior, a working fireplace with a Floo Network function that can make a minifigure ‘disappear’, self-cleaning pots in the kitchen, and 10 minifigures – including Percy Weasley, Charlie Weasley, Bill Weasley, Molly Weasley, Fred Weasley, George Weasley, Arthur Weasley, Ginny Weasley, Ron Weasley and Harry Potter, plus an Errol figure.

LEGO Harry Potter The Burrow – Collectors’ Edition (76437) Packaging

If you aren’t a LEGO Insider yet, you can sign up for a free account right here. It’s especially important to be a member if you want to get your hands on The Burrow set, as it will be available first to LEGO Insiders starting on August 31st/ September 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO shop priced at $259.99 (open to everyone on September 4th). What’s more, LEGO Insiders are entitled to the following freebie sets with their purchase:

LEGO Harry Potter Promotions for September 2024

LEGO Harry Potter Borgin and Burkes: Floo Network (40695) – See at LEGO / Runs September 1st – 10th or while stock lasts / Eligible as a gift on Harry Potter LEGO set purchases of $130 or more: “Join Lucius Malfoy at Borgin and Burkes and play out magical stories with this LEGO Harry Potter Diagon Alley set for kids aged 8 and up. It features a Lucius Malfoy minifigure and a brick-built interior section of Borgin & Burkes, including a fireplace with a Floo Network function – turn the handle to make the minifigure ‘disappear’!” This model complements 76437 The Burrow – Collectors’ Edition and other LEGO Harry Potter Diagon Alley sets.

See at LEGO / Runs September 1st – 10th or while stock lasts / Eligible as a gift on Harry Potter LEGO set purchases of $40 or more (A LEGO Insiders membership is not needed for this freebie offer): “Spark young Harry Potter fans’ imaginations with this Forbidden Forest mini build, a Draco Malfoy minifigure, his glow-in-the-dark lantern, and owl and spider figures.” You can check out all of the LEGO drops for September 2024 right here.

BONUS: Note that various Harry Potter games like Hogwarts Legacy, the LEGO Harry Potter Collection are super cheap right now.

You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. Keep tabs on LEGO’s offers page for updates on promotions. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their promotions.

Harry Potter TV Series Is Coming to Max

Last year, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they are set to reboot the Harry Potter franchise for the Max streaming service. They describe the upcoming series as follows;

“The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”