New Funko Soda: The Nightmare Before Christmas, TMNT, DC Comics, and More

Funko Soda collectors can now POP open limited edition cans featuring Batman 1989 Joker, Batgirl, The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie, Quaker Oats Jean La Foote, Queen's Freedie Mercury, and Michelangelo from The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Each can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there's no window on the can, you won't know if you have the Chase until you open it). Below you'll find pre-order links for each new Soda figure complete with the the edition size. Shipping for each figure is slated for September. Sell outs will happen fast - especially on the rarest figures - so jump on them while you can.

