New Transformers Studio Series Pre-Orders: Galvatron, Thundercracker, and More

Hasbro has dropped a new wave of Transformers Studios Series figures that include Voyager Class Bumblebee Thundercracker, Voyager Class Age of Extinction Galvatron, the Deluxe 86 Arcee, Deluxe Dark of the Moon Bumblebee, and the Revenge of the Fallen Sideways. Pre-orders are live now, and all of the details you need can be found below. Note that Entertainmnent Earth is currently offering free U.S. shipping on orders $39+ using the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout.

Transformers Studio Series 89 Voyager Bumblebee Thundercracker ($33.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "This Studio Series 89 Voyager Class Transformers: Bumblebee-inspired Thundercracker figure converts from robot to Cybertronian jet mode in 29 steps. Remove backdrop to showcase Thundercracker in the Cybertron Falls scene. In the Cybertron Falls scene from Transformers: Bumblebee, Thundercracker and the Seekers are ordered by Shockwave to destroy the Autobot lAmazonaunchpad to stop their escape."

Transformers Studio Series 90 Voyager Galvatron ($33.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "This Studio Series 90 Voyager Class Transformers: Age of Extinction-inspired Galvatron figure converts from robot to Argosy truck mode in 30 steps. Remove backdrop to showcase Galvatron in the Hong Kong Pursuit scene. In the Hong Kong Pursuit scene from Transformers: Age of Extinction, Galvatron leads the KSI Decepticons into Hong Kong to gain control of the seed. Pose the figure out with the included arm-mounted cannon accessory and imagine re-creating this classic movie moment!"

Transformers Studio Series 86 Deluxe Arcee ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "She's back! This Transformers Studio Series 86 Deluxe Arcee figure features classic conversion between robot and Cybertronian car modes in 18 steps. Removable backdrop displays Arcee figure in the Battle of Autobot City scene. Perfect for fans looking for a more advanced converting figure."

Transformers Studio Series 87 Deluxe Dark of the Moon Bumblebee ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "This Studio Series 87 Deluxe Class Transformers: Dark of the Moon -inspired Bumblebee figure converts from robot to licensed Camaro mode in 39 steps. Remove backdrop to showcase Bumblebee in the Battle of Chicago scene. In the Battle of Chicago scene from Transformers: Dark of the Moon, a well-timed distraction allows Bumblebee to escape execution at the hands of Soundwave."

Transformers Studio Series 88 Deluxe Revenge of the Fallen Sideways ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Transformers Studio Series 88 Deluxe Revenge of the Fallen Sidesways figure features vivid, movie-inspired deco, is highly articulated for posability and comes with a blaster accessory inspired by the film. Removable backdrop displays Sideways figure in the Shanghai Pursuit scene. Fans can use the backdrop and pose their figures in the scene with their own style. Figure features classic conversion between robot and sports car modes in 20 steps. Perfect for fans looking for a more advanced converting figure."