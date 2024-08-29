Contact Beetlejuice Safely With This Updated Ouija Board

Beetlejuice Ouija

Everyone knows that you can summon “Beetlejuice” by saying his name three times, but if you want to have a chat while keeping him firmly in the Neitherworld you’ll need to get yourself a Ouija board. It helps if the board is Beetlejuice-themed. Fortunately that option exists thanks to Op Games.

The design of the board is inspired by the original 1988 film starring Michael Keaton as the ghost with the most, though the timing is obviously pegged to the launch of the sequel, which hits theaters on September 6th. You can pick up a copy of Beetlejuice Ouija here on Amazon and directly from The Op for $29.99. As it turns out, Beetlejuice also loves a game of Beetlejuice Uno (Amazon), though that’s probably because saying his name three times is part of the rules.

If you really want to get into the Beetlejuice Ouija experience, we suggest dressing up for the occasion with new fashion collections from Hot Topic and BoxLunch. There are also Funko Pops and action figures that can assist you in your summoning.

What Is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice About?

You can read the official synopsis for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice here: “Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

“Beetlejuice is the most f*ckin’ fun you can have working,” Keaton previously shared with Empire. “It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie … There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move.”

Keaton added, “[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody. I said, ‘If it happens, first of all, we’ve both said we’re doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something. F*ckin’ great. It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on September 6th.