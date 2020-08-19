New The Nightmare Before Christmas Fashions are 30% off Today Only
A wave of new The Nightmare Before Christmas fashions recently arrived at Hot Topic, and you can grab most of it for 30% off until the end of the day today, August 19th. The collection includes shirts, shoes, leggings, socks, shorts, bags, and more.
You can browse through Hot Topic's entire The Nightmare Before Christmas collection right here. Items eligible for the 30% discount will be marked (the sale includes items outside of clothing), but we've included a shortcut to some of our favorite items below. Beyond that you'll find a gallery of images.
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie & Oogie's Boys Lace-Up Sneakers ($23.03)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie & Friends Leggings ($18.83 to $20.93)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Toys Leggings ($18.83 to $20.93)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally T-Shirt Dress ($20.93 - $23.03)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Suit T-Shirt Dress ($20.93)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Moon Tarot Card Girls T-Shirt ($17.43)
On a related note, shopDisney also has some fantastic new The Nightmare Before Christmas fashions in their Halloween shop. You can browse it all right here. Their Haunted Mansion and Hocus Pocus collections are amazing as well.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
