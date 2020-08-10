Disney Launches a New Hocus Pocus Fashion Collection For Halloween

Disney's cult classic film Hocus Pocus celebrated its 27th anniversary last month, and it gets more popular with each passing year. It may have been released in July, but make no mistake - this is a Halloween movie. So, when Disney started to build their Halloween collection for 2020, Hocus Pocus got a lot of attention. There are new t-shirts, bags, hoodies, costumes, and even a spirit jersey for adults.

You can browse through shopDisney's Hocus Pocus collection right here. Our favorite items include the aforementioned spirit jersey, which features details like gold puffy print, screen art Winifred, Mary, Sarah and Thackery Binx with glitter accents, a dip dye fabric treatment, and more. You can order one here in sizes XS to XXL for $64.99. We're also loving this Sanderson Sisters allover print t-shirt ($26.99), and this Sanderson Sisters bag by Loungefly ($59.99). The magnificent Hocus Pocus dress that was released last year is still part of the collection, and you can grab it here for $128.

In addition to the fashion, Disney has also partnered with Quantum Mechanix (QMx) on a spectacular Q-Fig Max figure featuring the Sanderson Sisters as they take to the skies on a vacuum. You can grab one here for $49.99.

Below you'll find a gallery of images featuring some of our favorite new Hocus Pocus merch. You can shop Disney's entire Halloween collection here.

