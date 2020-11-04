OutRun Launches as Arcade1Up's First Driving Cabinet

Sega's 1986 classic arcade game Out Run has been revealed as the next nostalgic home arcade gaming cabinet from Arcade1Up. What's more, it's the first cabinet in their lineup that features steering wheel, gas pedal, and brake system driving elements.

As with previous Arcade1Up cabinet releases, you'll be able to play more than just one game. In this case, you'll be able to race in OutRun, Turbo OutRun, OutRunners, and Power Drift.

Additional features for the OutRun cabinet include a matching bench seat, light-up marquee, 17-inch color LCD screen, and dual speakers. Overall, it measures 45.8” tall with bench seat dimensions of 38.5” x 19.8” x 18.5”. Pre-orders for Arcade1Up's OutRun cabinet are available via Arcade1Up for $499.99. Note that the cabinet will likely come to Best Buy and / or Walmart in the very near future.

The OutRun cabinet follows the recent Arcade1Up trend of adding more bells and whistles to their cabinet like online multiplayer, 4-player control decks, and accessories like the steering wheel.

That said, the OutRun cabinet is similar to Arcade1Up's Limited Edition Star Wars cabinet which features a bench seat and flight yoke. You can still grab one here at Walmart (exclusive) for $499.99.

Arcade1Up's arcade cabinets have also been popular holiday gifts over the last few years. If you're looking to score one for Christmas, the best places to get them at the moment are here at Best Buy and here at Walmart. We've linked to some of the top cabinet choices below.

