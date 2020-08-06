Arcade1Up X-Men vs Street Fighter, Marvel vs Capcom, and Ms. Pac-Man Cabinets Are up for Pre-Order

Today is one of the biggest days in Arcade1Up history as they officially launch pre-orders for their highly anticipated X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel vs. Capcom, and Ms. Pac-Man 3/4 scale arcade cabinets. What's more, they've revealed that both the X-Men vs. Street Fighter and Marvel vs. Capcom cabinets will be Wi-Fi enabled, which allows players to engage in side-scrolling fights online. To date, the only other Arcade1Up with this feature is the NBA Jam cabinet (See at Walmart - $399) that was released earlier this year.

Below you'll find a breakdown of the games featured on each cabinet, along with prices and pre-order links (where applicable). Note that listings were slated to go live today, August 6th, at 1pm EST, but the links were not fully active at the time of launch. That should change at some point today. Additional links will be added if/when they become available.

The Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes cabinet also includes X-Men vs Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes, Marvel Super Heroes: War of the Gems, and Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter. See at Best Buy ($499.99)

The X-Men vs Street Fighter cabinet also includes Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Superheroes, X-Men: Children of the Atom, and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse. Link N/A: Should go live here at Best Buy soon

The Ms. Pac-Man cabinet also includes Galaxian, Pac-Mania and Pac-Man Plus. Also available in Countercade and Head-to-Head tables. See at Best Buy ($149.99 - $499.00)

Below you'll find a gallery of images featuring the new Arcade1UP lineup.

