PlayStation Days of Play 2020 Deals Guide: Games, PlayStation Plus, Accessories, and More

Sony's Days of Play sales event for 2020 will kick off this Wednesday, June 3rd and run through June 17th at 10am PT (1pm ET). This year's event will be something of a last hurrah for the PlayStation 4 with the PS5 getting its big reveal on June 4th ahead of a global release this holiday season. Still, there are plenty of deals to be had on games, PlayStation Plus memberships, accessories, and more. A breakdown of the upcoming deals can be found below. The list will update if and when new deals become available.

Games: Look for massive discounts on Nioh 2, MLB The Show 20, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Death Stranding, Dreams, Days Gone, MediEvil, Blood & Truth, Everybody’s Golf VR, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Farpoint, and select PlayStation Hits games like The Last of Us Remastered. You'll be able to score these deals via the following links:

PlayStation Plus Memberships: 12-Month PlayStation Plus memberships will be slashed by 30% via traditional retailers like Amazon, though you can find far better deals right now on eBay. Sony will also offer 12-month PlayStation Now memberships for 30% off or 20% off for 3-months.

Wireless Headsets: Select Gold Wireless Headsets will be on sale for $69.99 (See at Best Buy). The Platinum Wireless Headset will be on sale for $129.99 (deal is live on Amazon now).

Finally, the PlayStation Gear Store will offer a 20% discount on all full-priced merchandise using promo code DAYSOFPLAY20 during the sales event.

Sony didn't announce any console deals for Days of Play 2020, which is a bit surprising since its time in the spotlight is nearly at an end. Perhaps they are saving them for some some rock-bottom sales this holiday. However, we still have the Iron Man VR bundle and The Last of Us Part II PS4 Pro bundle to look forward to.

