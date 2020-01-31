Promare Blu-ray Pre-Orders Are Live

Studio Trigger’s first feature film Promare was a huge hit with anime fans last year. The buzz was especially high in the U.S. after GKIDS brought the film to theaters in the states with follow-up screenings and 4DX events. We were certainly taken with the film, nominating it for the best anime film of 2019.

If you loved Promare, or you’re an anime fan that’s down with adding a fantastic title to their Blu-ray collection, pre-orders for the Blu-ray and DVD are live on Amazon now. Note that you won’t be charged until the Blu-ray ships (a release date hasn’t been set yet), and you will automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the end of the pre-order period. Odds are we’ll see a modest discount on this, so you’ll be covered.

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and written by Kazuki Nakashima, who have previously collaborated for fan-favorite Studio Trigger projects Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, GKIDS brought Promare to United States theaters last September and rounded out its United States run with an extra screening in December. GKIDS officially describes Promare as such:

“The first feature-length film from the acclaimed studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia, and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill), Promare uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Imaishi’s former works. Thirty years have passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves “Mad Burnish” appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team “Burning Rescue,” and Lio Fotia, the leader of “Mad Burnish” begins.”

You can read our spoiler-free review of the film here, but here’s an excerpt to get you started, “It should be immediately apparent through trailers and promotional materials that Promare is pure eye candy. Not only do the characters move with a stunning fluidity boosted by how the film bends and contorts its characters in order to deliver a more dynamic action sequence, but there’s a great deal of attention paid to how these action scenes are staged. Intelligent camera work makes the exaggerated character moves pop even more on screen, and this pop is further emphasized by the film’s color palette. A blend of pleasing hues highlighting character designs in fun ways, Promare is almost always jumping out of the screen.”

