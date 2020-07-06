Spider-Man Marvel Legends Toxin Figure Exclusive Is up for Pre-Order

Hasbro's Marvel Monday release for July 2020 is this 6-inch Fan Channel exclusive Toxin figure! Toxin is the 1000th symbiote in the Carnage / Venom lineage, and is considered to be one of the strongest and most dangerous of them all. As you can see, Toxin is also among the scariest-looking members of the family.

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Toxin figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with shipping slated for November. and if you like this, a recently released Funko Pop figure might be right up your alley...

Actually, Funko recently launched two exciting limited edition exclusive Pop figures in their Marvel lineups, and one of them is the Deluxe Absolute Carnage Previews Exclusive pictured above. What's more, you have the option of doubling down on the exclusivity with comic book variants.

The Deluxe Absolute Carnage Pop exclusive is inspired by the cover art of Absolute Carnage #1 by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman. The figure stands atop a skull base with Steve Rogers, Logan, Eddie Brock, and Peter Parker tombstones. Pre-orders are live via the Entertainment Earth links below with shipping slated for September:

Marvel Heroes Absolute Carnage Deluxe Pop Figure with Venom #27 Variant Comic: Pre-order for $39.99

Marvel Heroes Absolute Carnage Deluxe Pop Figure (Standard Exclusive): Pre-order for $29.99

The second figure is the Marvel Infamous Iron Man Pop exclusive, which is based on the Infamous Iron Man miniseries by Brian Michael Bendis and artist Alex Maleev. The storyline involves Victor Von Doom rescuing S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Maria Hill and assuming the mantle of Iron Man after visiting Tony Stark's lab. The figure looks awesome, but the glow in the dark eyes and reactor details are a nice added touch. Pre-orders for the figure are live via the Entertainment Earth links below with shipping slated for September.

Marvel Infamous Iron Man Pop Figure with Avengers #35 Variant Comic: Pre-order for $19.99

Marvel Infamous Iron Man Pop Figure (Standard Exclusive): Pre-order for $13.99

