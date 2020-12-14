New Star Wars Black Series Figure Wave Includes Bo-Katan From The Mandalorian

Week 8 of Disney's Mando Mondays program celebrating the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian is here, and the headliner for this installment is a set of five new figures in Hasbro's Black Series lineup. This collection is particularly exciting as it includes a 6-inch figure of Bo-Katan Kryze from The Mandalorian that features a spot-on Photo Real headsculpt of actress Katee Sackhoff.

The Black Series Mando Mondays lineup also includes Archive figures of a Tusken Raider (original trilogy), Shoretrooper (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Imperial Hovertank Driver (Rogue One), and an Imperial Death Trooper (Rogue One). Black Series Archive figures are reissues of their most popular (and hard to find) 6-inch figures with updated with their Photo Real paint technology and blister card packaging. The collection follows another wave of Black Series Archive figures that Hasbro launched last week.

Pre-orders for all of these Black Series figures are available in the links below. Beyond that you'll find a gallery of images. Note that the pre-order links will not be active until 1pm PST / 4pm EST today, December 14th. Naturally, you'll want to go after the Bo-Katan figure first. If any of these figures get a quick sell out, it will be that one.

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Bo-Katan Kryze Figure - $19.99: Pre-order on Amazon: Includes helmet and blaster accessories.

Star Wars: The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Imperial Death Trooper Figure - $19.99: Pre-order on Amazon: Includes blaster accessories.

Star Wars: The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Imperial Hovertank Driver Figure - $19.99: Pre-order on Amazon: Includes blaster accessory.

Star Wars: The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Shoretrooper Figure - $19.99: Pre-order on Amazon: Includes blaster accessory.

Star Wars: The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Tusken Raider Figure - $19.99: Pre-order on Amazon: Includes Gaderffii staff and blaster accessories.

You can keep tabs on all of Disney's Mando Mondays releases from week 1 to the present right here via our master list. Next week's installment for December 21st will be the last of the program for season 2 of The Mandalorian. Hopefully they have some big merch releases planned to close things out. Stay tuned.

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is streaming now on Disney Plus. New episodes air each Friday.

